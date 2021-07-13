Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,163 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

