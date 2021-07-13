Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

