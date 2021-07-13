Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,215 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

