Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €218.15 ($256.65) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €219.47.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

