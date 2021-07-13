Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 239.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

