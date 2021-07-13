Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

RMBS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

