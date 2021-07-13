Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) EVP Sells $460,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 95,082 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

