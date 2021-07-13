Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 929 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

LFUS opened at $253.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.76.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

