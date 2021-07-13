Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,213,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

