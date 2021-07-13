The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $82,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

