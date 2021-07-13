Contrasting Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 35.74% 27.54% 22.16% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

65.4% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Facebook has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Facebook and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $85.97 billion 11.65 $29.15 billion $10.09 35.00 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Facebook and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 5 33 1 2.85 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Facebook presently has a consensus target price of $376.82, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Facebook’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Facebook beats Maison Luxe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Maison Luxe

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

