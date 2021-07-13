Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 29,000 Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Duddell Street Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSAC stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

