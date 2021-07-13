Centiva Capital LP Invests $289,000 in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NewMarket by 259.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $67,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth $203,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEU opened at $312.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.26. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

