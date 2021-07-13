Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,266 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

