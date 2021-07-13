Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,702 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,753,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $11,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

