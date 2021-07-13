Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

