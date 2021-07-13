Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,258 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

