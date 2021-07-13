Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.35% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.