Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of APO opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

