Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

