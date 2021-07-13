Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Increased by Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $38.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

