TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $100.27 Average PT from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84. TFI International has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.