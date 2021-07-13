Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,931,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $82,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $80,009,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 96,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.