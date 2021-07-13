Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.83 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.91% of Kadant worth $83,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $178.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.