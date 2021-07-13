Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,802 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American National Group were worth $88,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $158.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.