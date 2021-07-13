Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.85 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $85,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $1,658,881.48. Insiders sold a total of 30,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,292 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

