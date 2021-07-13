TD Asset Management Inc. Has $885,000 Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,927,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

