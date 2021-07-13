TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,263 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NWE opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

