Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 36,577 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,344,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,991,854 shares of company stock valued at $28,794,132. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

