Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $444,150.00. Insiders have sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

