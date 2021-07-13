eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $177,480.45 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $177,480.45. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ltd Ginola sold 4,010 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $14,195.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Ltd Ginola sold 92,050 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $348,869.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Ltd Ginola sold 125,651 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $516,425.61.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 29,575 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $110,019.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 23,264 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $85,146.24.

On Monday, June 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 4,285 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $15,340.30.

EMAN stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

