Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,125 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 104.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 278,875 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

