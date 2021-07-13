Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Partners Bancorp worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTRS. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Partners Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.13. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

