Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,152 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.