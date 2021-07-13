BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6,539.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

