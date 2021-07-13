Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Watsco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.