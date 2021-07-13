Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 147,370 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

