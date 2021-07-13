Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

