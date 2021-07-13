Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.62). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.09 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

