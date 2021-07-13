GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

