Critical Survey: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Globus Medical 0 4 8 0 2.67

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.92%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $72.85, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48% Globus Medical 14.73% 11.33% 10.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 49.92 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -14.30 Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.38 $102.29 million $1.44 56.68

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Profound Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

