Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.36. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

