Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

