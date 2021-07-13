Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

