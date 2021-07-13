Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,457,000 after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

