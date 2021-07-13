Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

