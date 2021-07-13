Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.06% of Danaos worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

DAC opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

