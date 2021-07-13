Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $10.96 Million in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $29,700,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,519,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iStar by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 141.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAR opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

