Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 62,274 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 274.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

