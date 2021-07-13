Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 73.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877,305 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

